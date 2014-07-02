3 On Your Side: Scam warning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 On Your Side: Scam warning

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A 3 On Your Side scam warning. 

The IRS says schemers are calling people in Chattanooga pretending to be with the agency. The scammers often know personal information about their targeted victims and usually tell victims they owe thousands of dollars in taxes.  They then demand immediate payment through prepaid debit cards.  The scammers then transfer the money off the cards after you give them the number.  If you refuse the scammers may call you back.

Treasury officials have called it the largest scam of its kind.  Officials say the IRS does not usually call unexpectedly about taxes due and will never demand payment using a prepaid debit card.

