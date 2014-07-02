TDOT plans changes for I-75 exit ramps in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT plans changes for I-75 exit ramps in Cleveland

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Vehicles use the northbound exit ramp of exit 25 on Interstate 75 on Tuesday in Cleveland. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press Vehicles use the northbound exit ramp of exit 25 on Interstate 75 on Tuesday in Cleveland. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has proposed changes to improve traffic flow and vehicle capacity of the exit ramps at the Interstate 75 interchange at 25th Street and Georgetown Road.

In a recent meeting, Cleveland Utilities board members reviewed details of the plans, which were reported by Bart Borden, vice president of the utility's electric division.

"The project will not only expand the ramps to dual lanes, but will also provide dual left lanes onto I-75 southbound from Georgetown Road," said Borden. "This is a great example of TDOT responding to the needs of the community."

Plans also call for dedicated right turns for both northbound and southbound entrance ramps to I-75, said Borden.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


