Bass Pro Shops, other stores expected to double sales tax intake for East Ridge Posted: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 3:20 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2014 2:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It is being considered a big win for the city of East Ridge. Developers are moving forward with a large shopping complex just off I-75. The development is known as Jordan Crossing. It will sit just off exit 1 near Camp Jordan and the flagship store will be The Bass Pro Shops.



The project has been nearly four years in the making. When it is all said and done, it is expected to nearly double the tax intake for the city of East Ridge.



"We're very excited," says East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.



If you make your way up 75 North, just past exit 1 you will spot a large truck trailer covered with a very familiar logo.



"We're going to have a Bass Pro Shop here and that's just the tip of the iceberg," says Lambert.



Mayor Brent Lambert says the city was the first in the state to apply to be a part of what's known as a 'border region retail tourism development district.' On top of the 30 acres set a side for the Jordan Crossing development and Bass Pro Shops, about 900 acres in East Ridge, including land along Ringgold Road, are included.



"It could also mean redevelopment in areas that could be blighted."



Bottom line, it is a way for the state to encourage economic growth.



"We'll give you 75 percent of our share of the sales tax that comes off of that property in order to incentivize," says Lambert.



As it stands now, East Ridge currently takes in around $2 million in sales tax.



"We could essentially double our sales tax revenue annually just from this development."



Lambert, along with other city officials like Larry Sewell, welcome the growth.



"When the malls came along everything just kind of vanished and now we have the opportunity to bring that back," says city council member Larry Sewell.



The 85,000 square foot store will be quite the spectacle.



"It will have a bowling alley, a full-sized bowling alley and restaurant. It's going to have the aquarium in it, like a lot of them do have."



It is a $20 million investment expected to bring in at least one million people and at least $2 million in sales, a year.



"This is a game changing opportunity. It's a chance to completely transform the landscape in East Ridge," says Lambert.



The store is expected to open some time in 2016.



