Caught in the cookie jar: bear cub gets head stuck

(NBC News) - A frightened bear cub was rescued from a tree in northern New Jersey after getting its head stuck in an oversized cookie jar while rummaging through some trash.



Environmental Protection Department spokesman Larry Ragonese says the 6-month-old cub apparently found the animal cracker jar in a Ringwood neighborhood on Friday night.



As the 28-pound animal tried to eat what remained in the jar, he apparently pulled the jar over his head and it got stuck.



The cub became spooked when approached and went up a nearby tree, but got wedged about 40 feet up.



DEP staffers arranged netting in case the bear fell to the ground.



After the animal was tranquilized by a DEP biologist, it was brought down and local firefighters gingerly cut the jar off its head.