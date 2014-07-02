Man electrocuted during grain transfer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A man was electrocuted Wednesday morning while unloading grain into a silo.

Billy L. Dougherty, 63, of Kingsport was unloading grain into a silo at a farm on McMinn County Road 609 when he was electrocuted, according a news release from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

"Based on the initial investigation, it appears Mr Dougherty was attempting to blow feed grain from his tanker truck into a feed silo when the truck's boom came in contact with some power lines," said Sheriff Guy. "The end of the truck tanker where Mr. Dougherty was working quickly burst into flames and persons on the scene were unable to remove the victim."

Dougherty was an employee of Koch foods.

Multiple agencies responded to the call at about 8:45am Wednesday.
