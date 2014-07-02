Alexander raises more than $900K, launches new ad - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alexander raises more than $900K, launches new ad

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. AP photo U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. AP photo

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander has raised more than $900,000 in the second quarter and has more than $3.4 million on hand in the final weeks before the primary.

Alexander's campaign is also launching a new television ad stressing the senator's opposition to President Barack Obama's health care law.

The former two-term governor is running for a third term this year, and faces tea party-styled opposition in the GOP primary from state Rep. Joe Carr of Murfreesboro and Memphis radio station owner George Flinn.

Carr this week challenged the incumbent to a series of debates before the Aug. 7 primary, but Alexander as shown little interest. Early voting begins July 18.

