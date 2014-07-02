Target asks customers to leave firearms at home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Target asks customers to leave firearms at home

NEW YORK (AP) - Target is asking its customers to not bring firearms into its stores, even where it is allowed by law.

In a statement on the retailer's corporate blog, interim CEO John Mulligan said that Target wants a "safe and inviting" atmosphere for its shoppers and employees.

"Bringing firearms to Target creates an environment that is at odds with the family-friendly shopping and work experience we strive to create," he said.

Target Corp. made the announcement after questions arose in recent weeks about its policy on the "open carry" of firearms in its stores.

The Minneapolis company's stock added 53 cents to $58.90 in Wednesday morning trading.

