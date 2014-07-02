Tennessee apologizes for Trail of Tears

TULSA, OK (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers have apologized to the Cherokee Nation for actions taken by President Andrew Jackson that forced up to 16,000 Cherokees off Tennessee lands 175 years ago.

Tennessee lawmakers passed a resolution earlier this year and read it at an event Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Trail of Tears.

Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Councilor Jack Baker attended the event, where leaders of federally recognized tribes were presented with copies of the resolution and allowed to address the audience.

Under the resolution, the Tennessee General Assembly acknowledged the role played by the state that led to Cherokees' homes and lands being confiscated before being rounded up and removed to Indian Territory beginning in 1838.

