UPDATE: Two people killed head-on crash in Murray County

Two people are dead after a serious crash Tuesday night in Murray County.



The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Georgia State Route 225.



According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car traveling northbound drifted into southbound traffic and hit an oncoming truck head-on.



Katrina White, 27, and Rodney Parker, 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were from Calhoun, GA>



Traffic investigators say White was driving the Ford Focus and Parker was a passenger. They hit an oncoming Ford F-350 driven by a man who was checked out by EMTs but not transported to the hospital.



Alcohol may be a factor. The road was shutdown to traffic for nearly three hours Tuesday night.

