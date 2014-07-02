UPDATE: Two people killed head-on crash in Murray County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Two people killed head-on crash in Murray County

Posted: Updated:
Two people are dead after a serious crash Tuesday night in Murray County.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:10 p.m. on Georgia State Route 225.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car traveling northbound drifted into southbound traffic and hit an oncoming truck head-on.

Katrina White, 27, and Rodney Parker, 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were from Calhoun, GA>

Traffic investigators say White was driving the Ford Focus and Parker was a passenger. They hit an oncoming Ford F-350 driven by a man who was checked out by EMTs but not transported to the hospital.

Alcohol may be a factor. The road was shutdown to traffic for nearly three hours Tuesday night.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.