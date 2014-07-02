Chattanooga police recount bloody scene; bond doubled in brutal rape case

A Chattanooga police officer testified in court Tuesday that a vacant house, reported to be the scene of a brutal assault and rape, was covered in blood."It was awful -- blood spray everywhere. It was terrible," Officer Andrew Peker said.Peker investigated when a 21-year-old Chattanooga woman said Willie James Bradley, 53, beat and raped her in the house at 2012 Milne St. late June 24 and into the morning of June 25.It was Bradley's first court appearance in the case. He is charged with aggravated rape and false imprisonment.

