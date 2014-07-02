UPDATE: Suspects in pizza delivery robbery have court date

The two men accused of robbing a pizza delivery man have a court date set for the end of the month. Efrem Leslie and Demarquis Dillard are charged in connection with a robbery of a Dominos delivery driver in June. A juvenile was also arrested on weapons charges.





Leslie and Dillard are scheduled for court October 21st.



UPDATE (7/8/14): The two adults arrested in connection with a robbery of a local pizza delivery man last month were in court Tuesday morning.



Efrem Leslie, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery and carrying a dangerous weapon. Demarquis Dillard, 21, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. A juvenile suspect also faces a weapons charge in juvenile court.



A judge passed Leslie and Dillard's case to August 12.





UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested three gang members in connection to the robbery of a pizza delivery man in Brainerd.



Efrem Leslie, 18, faces charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and aggravated robbery.



Demarquis Dillard, 21, faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon. A juvenile suspect also faces charges.



Late Saturday night, police responded to a robbery of a pizza delivery man. Domino's driver Michael Crump was delivering two pizzas to a North Germantown Road house that turned out to be empty and padlocked. He was set up, trapped and surrounded by three masked guys.



"Two guys came running around the house. One guy hit me in the head with a gun and asked for money and food," Crump said. "Had $6 in my pocket and $2 in change and I gave it to him. He looked at it and said 'this ain't it.' I said, 'yeah, it pretty much is.'"



Crump said they took his phone, $8 and two pizzas and let him go. He called no arrests were made that night.



"I was glad the gun didn't go off because with the barrel on top of my head," he said. "If that gun had gone off, I would have three kids who no longer have a father."



But two nights later, June 30, police said the trio tried it again. A total of two pizza parlors were contacted on June 30th for deliveries to the abandoned home, according to the affidavit.



Police said they tried to have a guy from Proni's Pizza deliver them food. But the manager at Proni's told Channel 3 police had warned them earlier about a suspicious address on N. Germantown Road. So instead of the pizza man, police showed up to the home where they found Leslie and two other guys.



Police had dispatchers phone the number given by the pizza parlors that was used to set up the robberies. The phone rang in Leslie's hand as he was talking with officers.



He told police he let a man by the name of "Lil Jay" contact the pizza parlors on those dates.



A juvenile suspect, whose grandmother lived nearby, gave police consent to search the outside of her home as well as the juvenile's bedroom where officers found an extended magazine, drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana on top of a dresser.



Police found a loaded Ruger SR22P handgun, a SKS Sporter rifle, a Llama Max pistol and bag of marijuana near the three men outside the residence. The juvenile said the marijuana belonged to him. He faces resale charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. No one claimed to own the guns. All three are validated gang members.



Leslie already has drug and weapons charges pending in criminal court, records show. Dillard has a robbery conviction.



Both are scheduled to appear before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom July 8.



