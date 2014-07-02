Hot and humid today, with a few evening storms

Good Wednesday. We have another hot and humid day in store with highs reaching about 93 in Chattanooga. Heat index values will range from 95 to 98 degrees.



Fortunately, we do have a little relief in store. A front sliding through tonight will bring some late afternoon and evening widely scattered showers and storms to the area. They will clear out by late tonight. Then we will see a bit of relief sliding our way.



For Thursday, expect a high of 87. Now that may not sound to cool, but when temps have been in the low 90s we'll take it. Also, there will be MUCH less moisture in the air. The dew point is one way we measure how much moisture is present in the atmosphere. Right now the dew point is in the low 70s. That is VERY muggy air. By tomorrow afternoon the dew point will have dropped into the 50s which is much more comfortable.



The 4th of July (Friday) will be amazing. We will still be dry, and highs will reach about 85. For Friday night fireworks, the weather will be about the nicest it has been in a while. At 9pm Friday, the temperature will be in the low 70s under clear skies.



For the weekend, I don't expect much in the way of rain, but we will start to gradually see the heat and humidity returning.



WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 74



Noon... Sunny, 87



5pm... Isolated Storms, 92

