Cleveland toddler makes remarkable recovery, now back home

Here's some good news: A Cleveland toddler is making a remarkable recovery months after a devastating crash.

We're happy to report she is back home.



Doctors said Katie Barkley would be paralyzed for life.

Katie and her mother were on their way to daycare when their car lost control during a dangerous winter storm.

Now she's doing more than anyone ever thought she could. The two year old is talking, moving her arms, legs and head.

She returned from treatment in Maryland a few weeks ago to have another surgery at Erlanger.

A Facebook support page reports the toddler is back in her Cleveland home.