Bozzie sentenced to life without parole plus twenty years

A Dalton man has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for a 2013 murder.

Investigators said he intentionally ran another man down with his car.

A Whitfield County judge sentenced 48-year-old Franke Bozzie to 20 consecutive years for aggravated assault in in the June 10, 2013 killing of Horace Richard Morgan.

A jury convicted Bozzie of the crime the same month. Investigators said it all started at a McDonald's on East Walnut Street, where Bozzie had been arguing with a woman.

A few minutes later, Bozzie went to the home where the woman was staying on Gay Street.

That's when Horace Morgan ordered Bozzie off his property, but Bozzie accelerated his SUV toward him. Bozzie spoke briefly on his own behalf, during Tuesday's sentence hearing.