Two arrested for robbery and kidnapping

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

Two men are charged with robbery and kidnapping in DeKalb County, AL. 

Fifty-five-year-old Bobby Lynn Dowdy, Sr. and 35-year-old Bobby Lynn Dowdy, Jr. of Crossville are accused of taking a man at gunpoint, taking his cash and other valuables while they drove around.

The victim told police he thought he was going to be killed until the suspects told him what he could do to redeem himself to them.  The victim was released later and continually threatened by the suspects. 

Both Dowdy and his son are in the DeKalb County Detention Center awaiting bond.

