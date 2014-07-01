East Ridge woman arrested after meth lab starts fire in hotel

An East Ridge woman faces several charges including aggravated arson.



On June 17, East Ridge Police were answering an alleged robbery call on Ringgold Road. When officers noticed an SUV speeding out of a parking lot and heading down Ringgold Road.

Officers chased the suspects Rebecca Marshall and Edward Venable where they eventually crashed and were taken into custody.



Investigators discovered the original scene in Room 262 of the Crown Inn nearby. Hotel staff told police that the room's occupants refused to open the after a smoke detector sounded and that they smell smoke and chemicals.

The occupants, Marshall and Venable took off with a cooler and sped away in the SUV. Staff found the carpet burning and one bed partially burned.

An officer found evidence of a failed one pot meth lab and other items used to manufacture meth. Officers also found more lab components in the crashed vehicle.



Marshall is charged with aggravated arson, manufacturing meth, evading arrest.



No word on if Edward Venable is facing charges.





