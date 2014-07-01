UPDATE: Burlington Stores job fair in Chattanooga

Burlington Coat Factory is opening a new store in Hixson in the coming months.

There store will hold a job fair Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16 for job seekers at the store's temporary location in Northgate Mall.

MAP LINK | Northgate Mall

The national off-price retailer's store is expected to open in September, 2014 at Northgate Mall in Chattanooga.

They're hiring for 100 positions.

READ MORE | Burlington jobs website