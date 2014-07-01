UPDATE: Victims identified in Champion Road double fatality car accident

UPDATE: The driver of the single vehicle crash reported on 6000 Champion Road has been identified as 31-year-old Thomas Owen Carney III, from Jacksonville, Florida and the passenger identified as 29-year-old Howard Sullivan Kearney from Chattanooga.

It happened just before 9:00p.m. in the 6-thousand block.



The identities of victims have not been released, pending notification of family.



The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the car, a 2014, black Audi was going south on Champion Road. In a left curve, the driver lost control going off the roadway on the right side into a grassy area before hitting a tree. Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

