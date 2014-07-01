Car accident results in double fatality on Champion Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Victims identified in Champion Road double fatality car accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  The driver of the single vehicle crash reported on 6000 Champion Road has been identified as 31-year-old Thomas Owen Carney III, from Jacksonville, Florida and the passenger identified as 29-year-old Howard Sullivan Kearney from Chattanooga.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people are dead following a single vehicle accident on Champion Road.

It happened just before 9:00p.m. in the 6-thousand block.

The identities of victims have not been released, pending notification of family.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the car, a 2014, black Audi was going south on Champion Road.  In a left curve, the driver lost control going off the roadway on the right side into a grassy area before hitting a tree.  Both the driver and passenger died at the scene. 
Investigators do not know at this time if impairment is involved, but it does appear the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

The investigation into this accident is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.


