Baby injured in Ga. police raid out of hospital

ATLANTA (AP) - A baby who was seriously injured in a SWAT raid in Habersham County is out of the hospital and his family will soon head back to Wisconsin.



A lawyer for the parents of Bounkham Phonesavanh told local media outlets Tuesday that the boy's face is still scarred and he'll likely need additional plastic surgery.



The boy was asleep in a play pen in late May when authorities looking for a suspected drug dealer threw a flash grenade into the house. Investigators have said the device detonated in the playpen.



Attorney, Mawuli Mel Davis, says the boy has undergone several extensive surgeries, including one to repair an injured lung. The boy's mother, Alecia Phonesavanh has said the family was visiting from Wisconsin after a fire destroyed their home.



