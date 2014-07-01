High scoring teachers on state evals can by-pass training requirements to advance or renew licenses Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 8:17 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 8:17 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The State Board of Education gave a nod of approval for a proposal that could allow teachers who consistently score highly on annual state-mandated teacher evaluations to bypass training requirements to advance or to renew licenses.

A Nashville newspaper reports the proposal is set for a final vote later this month.

The board also officially cut ties on Monday with a policy that would have allowed teacher licenses to be pulled due to poor student growth on tests.







