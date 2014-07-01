High scoring teachers on state evals can by-pass training requir - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High scoring teachers on state evals can by-pass training requirements to advance or renew licenses

The State Board of Education gave a nod of approval for a proposal that could allow teachers who consistently score highly on annual state-mandated teacher evaluations to bypass training requirements to advance or to renew licenses.
A Nashville newspaper reports the proposal is set for a final vote later this month.
The board also officially cut ties on Monday with a policy that would have allowed teacher licenses to be pulled due to poor student growth on tests.



