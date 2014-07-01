Local company keeps service men and women hydrated - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local company keeps service men and women hydrated

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Because of the heat, the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Company gave out free drinks Tuesday for all local service men and woman.
It's called "Hydrating Heroes" and workers are giving out water and Powerade to anyone with a law enforcement or military badge.
They set up shop in the Hamilton Place Shopping Center parking lot.
One worker tells us it's just a small token of appreciation.     
The drinks will be offered again Wednesday as well.


