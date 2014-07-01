Local company keeps service men and women hydrated Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 6:55 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 6:55 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Because of the heat, the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Company gave out free drinks Tuesday for all local service men and woman.

It's called "Hydrating Heroes" and workers are giving out water and Powerade to anyone with a law enforcement or military badge.

They set up shop in the Hamilton Place Shopping Center parking lot.

One worker tells us it's just a small token of appreciation.

The drinks will be offered again Wednesday as well.





