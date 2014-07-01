Athens police searching for dangerous woman Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 6:21 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 7:04 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Athens Police need help finding a violent woman on the loose. Police say Tammie Castro of Athens is stealing from people throughout the area, and even threatening some with a 6-inch knife.



The 41-year-old is accused of breaking into homes of people she knows, and also stealing from complete strangers at the grocery store.



"That's what got all this started, she took a purse that had several credit cards in it, and she's used them all over Athens," said Det . Josh Rhodes.



Stopping by Walmart, Kmart and gas stations and buying things like cigarettes, soda and full tanks of gas -- police said Castro has spent thousands of dollars across Athens using other people's money.



What started with stealing an elderly woman's purse at Ingles Market on Decatur Pike last week has escalated into breaking in homes with a large knife, according to a police report.



Police said Castro threatened the owner of a home in the 600 block of Cedar Springs Rd. The victim said Castro used to do cleaning work there, but was no longer welcome.



"The people knew her, but when she knocked on the door, they said they weren't going to let her in," Rhodes said. "So she brandished a knife and said she was coming in anyway."



The homeowner told police he saw Castro pull out a 6-inch knife before punching through the glass in the front door.



"He ran downstairs to get away from her, at which point she broke in through the front door," said Rhodes.



Castro allegedly took the man's wallet that was holding $300 cash and a couple of credit cards.



She's wanted on several charges: aggravated assault, burglary, theft, forgery and multiple counts of credit card fraud.



Castro's criminal history includes minor charges, like driving on a suspended license. But this time around, she's been able to escape police.



Her black GMC Envoy was tracked down at Hardee's last week. But when the officer went inside, Castro ran out the side door -- and hasn't been seen since.



"We've just not been successful in finding her yet," said Rhodes.



Castro lives in Athens and drives a black GMC Envoy. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Athens Police at (423) 744-2730.

