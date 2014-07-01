New laws dealing with pregnancy and also DUI begin July 1st

A closely watched law is now in effect in Tennessee.

Which punishes pregnant women who abuse narcotics.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed the bill into law in April, saying he knows about the concerns opponents have with the measure and will use updates with courts and doctors to monitor its impact.

The measure would allow women to be charged with assault if they abuse narcotics while pregnant and give birth to a child who is dependent on drugs or harmed as a result.

Also in Tennessee, two new DUI laws are in effect.

"Amelia's Law" allows for continuous transdermal monitoring for offenders convicted of any alcohol or drug-involved crime. Named after a Maryville teen killed by an impaired driver, the law expands monitoring options to domestic violence, assault, and any other offenses where alcohol or drugs were determined to be involved.

The DUI Recidivism Reduction Act requires 2nd and 3rd-time DUI offenders to have a mandatory period of incarceration, followed by required intensive treatment in order to qualify for release. The law also allows for the use of 24/7 transdermal alcohol monitoring once the offenders are released for treatment in order to increase supervision while they’re in the community













