Chattanooga man charged with arson

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga man faces arson charges after admitting to setting a house on fire.

June 17th, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire call on Hixson Pike.  When they arrived they discovered Walter Marks unconscious in his truck in the driveway.

Firefighters entered the house and found a fire in two separate rooms and put them out.
 
Marks was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a drug overdose.  When officials went to speak with him, he told them "he wanted to come clean", that he had started the fire.  

Marks was arrested and charged with arson.

 




