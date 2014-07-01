Chattanooga man charged with arson

A Chattanooga man faces arson charges after admitting to setting a house on fire.

June 17th, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire call on Hixson Pike. When they arrived they discovered Walter Marks unconscious in his truck in the driveway.

Firefighters entered the house and found a fire in two separate rooms and put them out.



Marks was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a drug overdose. When officials went to speak with him, he told them "he wanted to come clean", that he had started the fire.

Marks was arrested and charged with arson.







