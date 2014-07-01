Motorcycle accident proves fatal for rider - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Motorcycle accident proves fatal for rider

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A motorcycle rider who struck a passing vehicle Saturday night died at the scene of the accident.

Chattanooga police say 27 year-old Benjamin Vines III was traveling north on Cummings Highway when he lost control and struck a passing vehicle, according to a news release.

Vines was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

