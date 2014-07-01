Motorcycle accident proves fatal for rider Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 2:29 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 2:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A motorcycle rider who struck a passing vehicle Saturday night died at the scene of the accident.



Chattanooga police say 27 year-old Benjamin Vines III was traveling north on Cummings Highway when he lost control and struck a passing vehicle, according to a news release.



Vines was pronounced dead at the scene.



The investigation is ongoing.



