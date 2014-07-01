Copperhill under boil water advisory Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 12:12 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 12:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The city of Copperhill, TN water customers are under a boil water advisory and are being asked to conserve water until further notice.



The city is currently unable to receive any water from the City of McCaysville, GA, where Copperhill purchases water, due to issues at McCaysville's plant.



The recent rains have severely impacted the water supply adding sediment and mud to the water, which would need to be filtered out before it was safe for consumers.



This advisory will be in effect until further notice.



