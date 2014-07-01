Saved from the heat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Saved from the heat

Posted: Updated:
(WBBH) - A Florida man was arrested Sunday for leaving a litter of seven pit bull puppies inside a moving truck for 45 minutes - on a 97-degree day.

Ruth Sawyer says she and her husband spotted the mother pitbull in the front of a U-haul truck outside their Fort Myers apartment.

The windows were rolled up and the dogs had been trapped in there for nearly an hour.

"Oh, my heart just broke. I could not believe someone would leave puppies like this in a truck for so long," Sawyer said.

Sawyer called 911 and police and firefighters showed up to pull the dogs out.

Shortly after, officers arrested Dustin Unwin, 27, after he walked up to claim the dogs. Unwin reportedly told police he had only been away for 10 minutes.

Rescuers gave the pups oxygen, got them into air conditioning and poured water on them to reduce their body temperatures.

Read more at WBBH’s website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.