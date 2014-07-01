TN high school students see gain in TCAP scores Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 10:53 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 10:53 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee students made gains in a majority of the state's 31 grade and subject-level tests, Gov . Bill Haslam and Tennessee Education Commissioner Kevin Huffman announced at a press conference on Tuesday.



The biggest gains in the 2013-2014 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results were in high school, where students made gains on five of seven high school tests. The 2014 results mark the second year of strong growth in a row at the high school level.



Tennessee teachers fully implemented the state's new standards in math and English this year, and student scores held steady in grades 3-8, with slight gains in most areas, according to the news release.



This year's scores showed improvement in math and science areas, with biology and algebra proficiency rates continuing to rise. In 2011 only 31 percent of Algebra II students were on grade level, and this year nearly 50 percent - more than 13,000 additional students than in 2011 - reached that mark.



High school English scores grew considerably over last year's results in English I and English II. The students on grade level in English II increased nearly 4 percent this year.



Additionally, achievement gaps for minority students narrowed in math and reading at both high school and 3-8 levels.



TCAP scores are used in the calculation of final grades for students primarily in grades 3 through 8.



The Education Department said in April that the scores would be delayed because of a change in assessments but decided to release them after experts signed off on the validity and accuracy of the results.



Two Republican Tennessee lawmakers have asked for an investigation into why the delay was considered, and three Democrats have filed an open records request seeking information about the proposed late release.



