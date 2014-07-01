How hot is it gonna get?

A small heat wave will be pressing into the Tennessee Valley today and tomorrow, and that could mean danger, especially in the afternoon hours.Our high in Chattanooga today will reach 95 degrees. That alone is 5 degrees above normal, but we are going to combine the heat with high humidity levels. With the combination of the two, our feels like temperature will climb to about 100 degrees between 3pm and 6pm.

Allow me to issue a reminder about leaving pets and kids in the car, even for a short period of time! A car is perfect for absorbing and holding heat. The sun can cause the temperature in a car to soar form 80 degrees to over 120 degrees in about an hour. Even a short trip inside the store can be fatal for those left in the car. I know it sounds like common sense, but, as you can see from this graphic, dozens of kids die this way every year.

Stay hydrated! And we're not talking about soda, beer, tea or coffee. According to an article on, "There's no doubt about it. Water is the best way to rehydrate your body." Everything else is a distant second. Oddly enough, the article states some foods which are good alternate water sources are hamburger and chicken breast!Another tip is to limit you time outdoors. If you HAVE to be out during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks and drink lots of water. It would be ideal, however, if you could hold off on cutting the grass until the cooler parts of the day.We are looking at some seriously relief Thursday and Friday. I am expecting it to cool down about 10 degrees and the humidity levels will be dropping as well.