East Ridge OKs incentive package for Bass Pro Shops developer

At least $5 million of tax incentives will be provided to the developers of East Ridge's Bass Pro Shops project under a plan approved Monday by the East Ridge industrial development board.Because the development is in a Border Region Retail Tourism Development District -- an area along state lines targeted for development by officials in Nashville -- the city is granted the authority to collect 75 percent of sales taxes for 30 years.

In order to qualify, the city had to woo a major development valued at $20 million or more that would draw at least 1 million visitors and generate $2 million annually in tax revenue.