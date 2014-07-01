Dot Adams, wife of Curtis Adams to be laid to rest Tuesday Posted: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 8:16 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 8:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Dot Adams (left) and Curtis Adams.

The wife of former Hamilton County Commissioner Curtis Adams will be laid to rest Tuesday.



The couple had been married since 1949.



Dorothy “Dot” Adams, 80, passed away Saturday, June 28 at a local hospital.



Her service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour before the funeral.



Adams was a grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 12 kids.



