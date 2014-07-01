Tropical Storm Arthur, first named storm of the season, forms in Atlantic

The first tropical storm of the season has formed just in time to wreck the Fourth of July for the eastern U.S.

A tropical depression swirling Tuesday over Miami and the Bahamas was upgraded to a tropical storm and given the name Arthur.

It’s projected to strengthen — and some forecast models have it sweeping straight up the Atlantic coast as the holiday approaches.



Some models even have it reaching hurricane force.

A tropical storm watch is already in place for part of the Atlantic coast of Florida and could be extended Tuesday.

It’s too early to tell where the storm will be for the holiday Friday, but fireworks plans could be shelved from Cape Cod to the mid-Atlantic coast.







