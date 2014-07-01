Chattanooga eyes $2.8 million upgrade for Walnut Street Bridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga eyes $2.8 million upgrade for Walnut Street Bridge

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Twenty years after saving the Walnut Street Bridge, community leaders say the 2,376-foot-long connector from the North Shore to downtown needs to be repainted, its rotting boards replaced and lights fixed.

Mayor Andy Berke's 2015 proposed capital budget includes nearly $3 million over the next three years to do just that.

The 123-year-old bridge, used today exclusively by pedestrians, spans the Tennessee River and is considered one of the crown jewels in the Scenic City's riverfront renaissance.

Even as the City Council takes its first glimpse at the 2015 capital budget today, the city has already requested bids for a firm to inspect the bridge to determine safety needs, such things as cables, railing, deck and lighting. Work is expected to include replacing much of the bridge's timber.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

