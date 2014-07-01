GA juvenile detention centers to offer career help - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA juvenile detention centers to offer career help

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is planning to launch seven career guidance centers for juvenile offenders.

Officials said in a statement Monday that the youth career guidance centers will be housed in detention centers throughout Georgia.

Department officials say the help is meant to offer young offenders the training and guidance necessary for them to make a successful transition from the juvenile justice system to the job market.

Officials say the centers will be located in the libraries of detention centers in Americus, Atlanta, Augusta, Eastman, Macon, Midland and Milan.

