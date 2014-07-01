Hot and humid...for now

Good Tuesday. Look for lots of heat and humidity today with the high reaching 95. Dew points are in the low 70s which means a VERY moist atmosphere that will allow heat index values to top out near 100 degrees.

Wednesday, we will have another day of heat and humidity with highs in the mid 90s. A front will move through, however, and bring some isolated storms for the afternoon hours.



Thursday, any chance of rain will be along the east coast as a tropical low (which by that time will likely be Tropical Storm Arthur) lifts up along the coast. That will not only allow us to be drier, but a little cooler as well. Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid 80s with lower humidity and, overall, very comfortable weather.



Fireworks Friday night should be great as I am expecting clear skies Friday night.



The weekend will see a slow return to normal as highs climb into the low 90s, the humidity returns, and we may even get a shower or two Sunday.



Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes



TUESDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog, 73



Noon... Mostly Sunny, 88



5pm... Partly Cloudy, 95

