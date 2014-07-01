UPDATE: Cleveland police arrest man in connection to overnight s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cleveland police arrest man in connection to overnight shooting

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to 3470 Freewill Road where they found Bradley Kowal in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Kowal was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting at 11:45 p.m. Monday. Officers were initially given conflicting stories.

Police arrested 29-year-old Garrett Hooper on charges of attempted second degree murder, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.