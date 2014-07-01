UPDATE: Cleveland police arrest man in connection to overnight shooting

UPDATE: Cleveland police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.



Officers were called to 3470 Freewill Road where they found Bradley Kowal in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.



Kowal was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.



It's unclear what led up to the shooting at 11:45 p.m. Monday. Officers were initially given conflicting stories.



Police arrested 29-year-old Garrett Hooper on charges of attempted second degree murder, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.





