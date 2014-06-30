World Cup fever continues as USA takes on Belgium - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

World Cup fever continues as USA takes on Belgium

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tuesday could be your last chance to get in on the Team USA World Cup hype.

The U. S. men's team is facing elimination against Belgium.

If you're looking for a good view of the game, Miller Plaza is rolling out some big screens.

The festivities begin at 11:00 a.m.

The game starts at 4:00 p.m.

