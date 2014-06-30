Murphy man arrested for stealing and selling metal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murphy man arrested for stealing and selling metal

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC -

A Murphy, NC man accused of stealing and selling metal is out on bond.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Matheson allegedly sold metal to a local scrap yard providing information that the metal was actually Matheson's when in reality it wasn't.

Matheson surrendered himself to deputies on June 23rd.  He was booked, processed and released after posting a $1,000.00 secure bond. Matheson is expected to appear in Cherokee County District Court on July 22nd.

