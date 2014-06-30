Andrews woman arrested for possession of drugs in jail

An Andrews woman is arrested for violations of the controlled substance laws including Possession of Controlled Substances in Jail.

Fifty-four-year-old Teresa Ann Hardin was arrested Friday, June 27th during a DWI roadblock.

During the process of being booked, Hardin removed and partially ingested controlled substances which were later identified as a Schedule II controlled substance which she did not have a current prescription for.



Hardin was released on a $3,000.00 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 08th.







