Ben Folds rallies against Music Row development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pianist and rocker Ben Folds has rallied opponents of development along Nashville's famous Music Row that could affect the RCA Studio A where he and dozens of musicians have recorded.



A Nashville newspaper reported Folds drew a crowd of 200 people, including music executives, songwriters, musicians and fans, on Monday to sign a petition to the city's leaders to preserve the studio where Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett, Vince Gill and Keith Urban cut records.



The RCA building, including the studio that Folds has rented for 12 years, is set to be sold to a Brentwood, Tennessee, development company. However, the developer, Tim Reynolds, has said he will only go through with plans to develop the property if the studio can be saved.



