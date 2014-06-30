Early voting begins for Ga.'s primary runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) - Early voting has begun for Georgia's primary runoffs, including a closely watched battle between two Republicans vying for the state's open Senate seat.The in-person early voting period began Monday and runs through July 18. The election is July 22.Those who didn't vote in the primary are still eligible to vote in the runoff and can select either a Republican or Democratic ballot. Those who voted in the primary, however, are required to cast a ballot with the same party.The Senate race is among a dozen being watched nationally as Republicans seek control of the Senate. Republicans Jack Kingston and David Perdue are on the ballot, and the winner will face Democrat Michelle Nunn in the fall.More information on early voting locations is available at