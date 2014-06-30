Laws on guns, Medicaid expansion set for July 1 in GA Posted: Monday, June 30, 2014 8:56 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 30, 2014 8:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - A host of bills are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.



During the most recent legislative session, lawmakers proposed 615 pieces of legislation. Of those, 305 bills passed with Gov. Nathan Deal signing the vast majority of them into law. Some became law upon the governor's signature, while a large number take effect on July 1, the start of the state's fiscal year.



Of those set to take effect on July 1 is the Georgia Safe Carry Protection Act, which has been criticized as the "guns everywhere" bill. It expands where licensed carriers can take their weapons and includes varying rules affecting bars, churches, schools and government buildings.



Other bills establish a new Zell Miller Grant for technical college students and limit the governor's ability to expand Medicaid.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





