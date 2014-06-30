Dotson and Brown Win Cleveland Boat Center C.B.A. Night Bass Tou - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dotson and Brown Win Cleveland Boat Center C.B.A. Night Bass Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winners - Cary Dotson and Rogne Brown First Place Winners - Cary Dotson and Rogne Brown
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Cary Dotson and Rogne Brown blew away the field of 54 boats catching a 5 bass limit weighing 30.45 pounds to win first  place and $2,000.00 in the Cleveland Boat Center Open CBA, June Night  Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, June 28th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp. 
Brown said “I have been gone on a cruise and just got back in town and did not get to pre- fish the lake, we just had a good night”.
Don Lamb won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a super giant large mouth that weighed 8.86 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.
Second big bass of the tournament was a nice 8.41 large mouth that was caught by Todd Smith good for $100.00.
Rocky and Harley Southerland won the highest finishers in the youth division.
The next C.B.A. day event will be July12th out of Chester Frost Park.
The top 10 are as follows:
1. Cary Dotson and Rogne Brown - $2,000.00 - 30.45 lbs.
2, Oscar Torbitt and Jerry Webb - $750.00 - 23.81 lbs.
3. Don Lamb and Eddie Wilson - $600.00 - 22.92 lbs.
4, Allen Lewis - $500.00 - 22.80 lbs.
5, John Muina and Paul Hobbs - $400.00 - 21.98 lbs
6, Chuck and Brad James - $300.00 - 21.84 lbs
7  Barry Wingo and Jeff Hineman - $300.00 - 21.69 lbs
8, Keith Ellis and Roger Kendrick - $200.00 - 21.63 lbs
9  Greg Lamb and  Buddy Gross - $200.00 - 21.52lbs
10. Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis - $150.00 - 21.43lbs
For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com
