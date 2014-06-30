Dotson and Brown Win Cleveland Boat Center C.B.A. Night Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Cary Dotson and Rogne Brown blew away the field of 54 boats catching a 5 bass limit weighing 30.45 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Cleveland Boat Center Open CBA, June Night Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, June 28th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Brown said “I have been gone on a cruise and just got back in town and did not get to pre- fish the lake, we just had a good night”.

Don Lamb won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a super giant large mouth that weighed 8.86 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.

Second big bass of the tournament was a nice 8.41 large mouth that was caught by Todd Smith good for $100.00.

Rocky and Harley Southerland won the highest finishers in the youth division.

The next C.B.A. day event will be July12th out of Chester Frost Park.

The top 10 are as follows: