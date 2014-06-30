Official says Obama to seek $2B for border control Posted: Monday, June 30, 2014 6:52 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 30, 2014 6:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is seeking more than $2 billion to respond to the flood of immigrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and asking for new powers to deal with returning immigrant children apprehended while traveling without their parents. The president calls it an "urgent humanitarian situation."



A White House official says Obama plans to make the requests of Congress in a letter to be sent Monday.



The official says that details of the emergency appropriation will come after lawmakers return from their holiday recess on July 7.



The president will ask that the Homeland Security Department be granted the authority to apply "fast track" procedures to the screening and deportation of all immigrant children traveling without their parents.



Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Saturday visited a Border Patrol facility in Brownsville, Texas, that holds unaccompanied children. She said politics should be set aside because "We have a moral responsibility to address this in a dignified way." But she also said she holds little hope that Congress will pass comprehensive immigration reform this year.



