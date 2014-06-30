Obama taps business exec to oversee troubled VA Posted: Monday, June 30, 2014 6:40 PM EDT Updated: Monday, June 30, 2014 6:40 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has nominated former Procter & Gamble executive Robert McDonald to lead the troubled Veterans Affairs Department as it attempts to confront reports of lengthy waiting times and mismanagement.



Obama said the administration is establishing a, quote, "new culture of accountability" at the VA.



Obama praised McDonald on Monday as a man of integrity and for his decades of experience leading Procter & Gamble.



Obama says, quote: "Bob is an expert in making organizations better."



The nomination comes just days after a report ordered by Obama also portrayed the VA as a struggling agency battling a corrosive culture of distrust, lacking in resources and ill-prepared to deal with an influx of new and older veterans with a range of medical and mental health care needs.



