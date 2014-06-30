Chattanooga man gets 20 years for second degree murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga man gets 20 years for second degree murder

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A man involved in a 2010 murder... Will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Billy Partin pleaded guilty to second degree murder.  He will serve all of his sentence for the death of Chance LeCroy.
Patrick Carmody and Ronald Pittman are also charged in connection with the death of LeCroy.
At a 2012 preliminary hearing, Pittman testified the three planned to rob LeCroy's home of money and drugs, but never intended to kill anyone.
