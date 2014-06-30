Chattanooga man gets 20 years for second degree murder

Billy Partin pleaded guilty to second degree murder. He will serve all of his

sentence

for the death of Chance LeCroy.

A man involved in a 2010 murder... Will spend the next 20 years behind bars.Patrick Carmody and Ronald Pittman are also charged in connection with the death of LeCroy.At a 2012 preliminary hearing, Pittman testified the three planned to rob LeCroy's home of money and drugs, but never intended to kill anyone.

