Car goes off embankment of I-75 NB in Catoosa County

A woman is sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle goes off the embankment of I-75.



Between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. Monday, the call went out of an accident on I-75 northbound in Catoosa County near Cloud Springs Canyon.



The vehicle is estimated to have gone about 50 ft down the embankment. Traffic was backed up for a short while as emergency responders rescued the woman.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.

