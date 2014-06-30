Car goes off embankment of I-75 NB in Catoosa County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car goes off embankment of I-75 NB in Catoosa County

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect

 A woman is sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle goes off the embankment of I-75.

Between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. Monday, the call went out of an accident on I-75 northbound in Catoosa County near Cloud Springs Canyon.

The vehicle is estimated to have gone about 50 ft down the embankment.    Traffic was backed up for a short while as emergency responders rescued the woman.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.