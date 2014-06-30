Lamar Alexander shows little interest in debates

By ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lamar Alexander is showing little interest in taking up Joe Carr on a debate challenge in advance of the Republican Senate primary in August.

Alexander told reporters in Nashville on Monday that there are seven candidates running for the GOP nomination and that it would be difficult to schedule them all to appear at once.

Among the challengers, only Carr and Memphis radio station owner George Flinn have shown significant past campaign spending. Alexander wouldn't say whether he would insist on debating all of the candidates.

Alexander, a former two-term Tennessee governor, is running for a third term in the Senate this year. He said voters could find out about him on his website. Or, in his words: "Usually I'm walking down the street and they can ask me."

