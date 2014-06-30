Man arrested on glue charges after 50 mph wreck in parking lot by Buffalo Wild Wings

A Harrison, Tenn. man made bond today after a weekend driving incident in a Hixson shopping center parking lot landed him in jail for a charge of inhaling, selling or possession of glue for unlawful purposes.Matthew Brown, 30, wrecked his car in the parking lot behind the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Highway 153 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after witnesses saw him going about 50 mph and driving through trees and bushes in the parking lot, according to an arrest report.Police noted that Brown's pupils were constricted and seemed dazed.After he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, officers searched the vehicle and found a half-empty bottle of "Duster," or compressed air, on the floor.

